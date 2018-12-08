Boys basketball falls short to Georgetown Prep 54–48 despite second half comeback in season opener

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The boys basketball team (0-1) lost to the Georgetown Preparatory Hoyas (2-2) 54–48 on Thursday night in the first game of the regular season for the Vikes.

Forward Jason Lewis led the team with 16 points, while guard Brendan Shaver and forward Rodrigo Ruiz each added nine points.

Both teams got off to slow starts offensively though both defenses were strong. The Vikes could mutter only six points in the first quarter, trailing 14–6.

The team didn’t shoot well in the second quarter, and Prep took advantage, claiming a 30–21 lead at halftime.

It was a different story in the second half, however. Georgetown Prep guard Quentin Southall had a emphatic fast-break dunk that put Prep up 36–23 with five minutes left in the third quarter. This forced Coach Chris Lun to call a timeout and talk it over with his team.

The Vikes came out of the time out looking like a different team, going on a 13–0 run to tie the game 36–36 on guard Jaden Pierce’s three.

Lewis said that the comeback showed the team was able to fight through adversity as a group.

“Although we struggle offensively, we were able to get stops on the defensive end which was key for us to stay in the game.”

Despite the comeback, the Vikes could not halt the Hoyas’ shooting, as guard Kamdyn Curfman scored a three-pointer with four minutes remaining to extend the Georgetown Prep lead to 45–38, and Southall made a layup with one minute remaining to ice the game and put Prep up 51–45.

Despite the loss, this game was an early test for the Vikes and gave the team an idea of what they need to work on throughout the season.

“Our offensive struggles in the first half showed we need to work on handling the ball and executing plays against pressure,” Lewis said. “On the defensive end we learned that we need to rebound better and not give up so many offensive rebounds.”

The team next plays Tuesday, Dec. 11, at home against the Landon Bears (1-0) at 7:15 p.m.