Boys hockey takes down QO 6–3

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The boys hockey team (2–5) knocked down the Quince Orchard Cougars (0–4–1) 6–3 Wednesday in a high-scoring affair.

The Vikes were neck and neck with the Cougars all the way till the 3rd period with a score of 3–3. Senior Dylan Spicer scored two of the Vikes’ goals, and junior Zach Zeldow scored the other. Sophomore Luke Trainor propelled the team ahead in the 3rd period with two goals in the first two minutes. Senior Sebastian Beck capitalized the win with a empty net goal to make it 6–3.

Goalie David McConnell saved 34 shots and had a 91.9 percent save rate en route to the Vikes’ win.

The team’s next game is against the Richard Montgomery Rockets (1–3–1) next Friday at 8:15 p.m. at Cabin John Ice Rink.