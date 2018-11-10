Cross Country dominates at regionals; qualifies for states

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Cross Country competed at the 4A West Regional Championships Nov. 1. It was a dominant day for the Vikes who won the girls varsity 5,000 meter and placed second in the boys varsity 5,000 meter, qualifying both teams for states.

The Vikes came into regionals on fire after a successful day at counties.

“We felt confident before regionals because we had won counties,” junior Elizabeth Sklaire said.

The girls won the varsity 5,000 meter with three times in the top eight. Senior Breanna McDonald came in second with a time of 20:26.69 and juniors Alicia Lauwers and Emmersen Weinberg finished fourth and seventh respectively, with times of 20:44.15 and 21:07.56.

On the boys side Aaron Bratt placed fourth with a time of 17:13.76 and Michael Murphy placed seventh with a time of 17:21.61.

The regional championships were the qualifier for The Maryland 4A state championship, the most important race of the year for the Vikes.

“We just want to run our best race of the year,” Sklaire said. “States is really important and it’s what we build up to throughout the season.”

The Maryland 4A state championships are Saturday Nov. 10 at Hereford High School in Parkton Maryland.