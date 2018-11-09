Boys soccer moves past Gaithersburg 3–2, advances to state semifinals
The boys soccer team (14–1) narrowly defeated the Gaithersburg Trojans (15–1–1) 3–2 Monday to claim the title of 4A West Regional Champions.
The Vikes started out the game strong, controlling the ball well and limiting the Trojans opportunities at goal.
“Our first 20 minutes was some of the best soccer we’ve played,” midfielder Ian Poe said. “We were able to keep the ball, pass it around and keep them chasing after us.”
The team’s ball movement allowed them to have many dangerous opportunities at goal, which they converted on three times in the first half, ending the half with a 3–1 lead. Goals came from defender Hunter Lee, midfielder Ian Poe, and forward Ryan Machado Jones.
The score remained constant for the majority of the second half due to sloppier play by both teams. The Trojans scored with less than two minutes left, but were not able to tie the game up before time ran out.
The Vikes next play the Broadneck Bruins (16–2) in the state semifinals Saturday at 5:00pm at Wise High School.
“If we keep playing like we’ve been playing, I think we are going to do well,” Poe said. “I’m optimistic about states, but we just have to take it one game at a time.”
