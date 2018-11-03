Boys soccer crushes Churchill 3–0, advances to regional final
The boys soccer team (14–1) shut out the Churchill Bulldogs (13–5) 3–0 Thursday in the sectional finals, eliminating them from the playoffs.
The Vikes came out firing on the offensive end, with forward Natan Rosen scoring a goal in the first three minutes.
The team had trouble finding the back of the net for the rest of the first half, but they continued to attack and dominated on the offensive end, having numerous dangerous opportunities at goal.
“We put a lot of pressure on them and pressed well as a team,” forward Harmond Cohen said. “That made them panic and mess up a lot of their passes, which enabled us to maintain possession of the ball.”
The Vikes continued this pressure in the second half in addition to playing solid defense, and within minutes of each other, Cohen and Rosen both scored, sealing the game at 3–0.
The team next faces the Gaithersburg Trojans (15–0–1) in the regional finals Monday at 5:15pm at Gaithersburg.
“Although we still have to work on finishing our chances more, we are all really excited for regionals,” Cohen said.
