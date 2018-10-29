Football hangs on to beat B–CC on senior day 16–13

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The football team (4–5) defeated cross-town rival B–CC Barons (2–8) 16–13 Saturday afternoon.

The Vikes got off to a hot start, scoring on their first drive when tight end Leo Orchin caught a 13 yard touchdown pass. Their defense was strong in the first half, containing the Baron’s offense to only seven points.

The team added to their lead in the second quarter on a two yard touchdown run by running back John Hadad to take a 13–7 lead into halftime.

However, the Barons bounced back and tied the game in the third quarter. Heading into the fourth quarter the game was tied at 13 with four minutes left, and kicker Sang Hanna kicked a 25 yard field goal to put the Vikes ahead.

“A lot of things were racing through my mind,” Hanna said. “ I was thinking about the the kicks that I missed earlier which made the game so close. My coach told me to relax and not overthink the kick.”

The defense took over from there, stopping the Barons on fourth down to seal the game.

“I’m grateful that our defense was able to stop their offense,” Hanna said. “Once we got the turnover, we knew the game was over.”

The Vikes will close the season playing the Sherwood Warriors (6–1) Nov. 2 at 6:30 pm at Sherwood High School.