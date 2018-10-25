Boys soccer demolishes Kennedy 6–0
The boys soccer team (12–1) annihilated the Kennedy Cavaliers (7–4–1) 6–0 Tuesday.
After a goalless, back and forth first half, the Vikes came out strong in the second half and completely dominated on the offensive end, scoring 6 goals.
Goals were contributed by midfielders Aaron Gunther and Gianni Rasetto, defenders Hunter Lee and Chris Atkinson and forwards Natan Rosen and Ryan Machado Jones.
The team next faces the winner of Einstein vs. B–CC at 5:15pm at home for their first playoff game Oct. 30.
