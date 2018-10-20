Football crushed by Northwest 47–14
The football team (3–5) was defeated by the Northwest Jaguars (7–1) 47–14 Friday night.
Northwest got off to a hot start when Northwest quarterback Jack Anders passed to wide reciever AJ Woods for a 50 yard touchdown. Northwest never looked back as the Vikes defense struggled to contain the Jaguar’s offense, allowing them to take a 34–0 lead into halftime.
The Vikes couldn’t get anything going offensively as they were shut out in the first half. However, the team managed to find the endzone twice in the fourth quarter. Wide receiver Lucas Hilsenrath had a 63 yard touchdown catch and running back John Hadad had a five yard touchdown run.
The team next plays against cross–town rival B–CC Barons (2–7) at home Friday, October 26th at 7pm.
