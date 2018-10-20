Field hockey defeats Kennedy 3–0

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The field hockey team (5–4) defeated the Kennedy Cavaliers (2–4) on Monday night by a score of 3–0.

The Vikes put points on the board early with two first half goals. The first goal was an own-goal and the second goal was scored by center mid Caroline Snyder on a corner, assisted by forward Mary Hermes.

In the second half, forward Madison Colonna managed to swerve through the defense to score the Vikes’ third goal. The Vikes dominated the whole game, while giving up no defensive corners and maintaining an aggressive defensive unit.

The Vikes take on the Sherwood Warriors on Wednesday on the road at 6pm.