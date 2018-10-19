Boys soccer dominates Quince Orchard 5–0
The boys soccer team (10–1) demolished the Quince Orchard Cougars (6–5) 5–0 in their senior night game Wednesday.
The Vikes completely dominated the game from kick-off, controlling possession and constantly pressing on offense. Forward Eduardo Blatt Caruso scored the first goal in the first few minutes of the game to get the Vikes started, then scored again later in the first half.
Forwards Harmond Cohen, Natan Rosen and Ryan Jones also contributed goals for the Vikes.
The team next faces the Einstein Titans (5–4) Monday at 7:15 at Einstein.
