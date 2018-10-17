Boys soccer edges out Northwest Jaguars 1–0

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The boys soccer team (9–1) slid past the Northwest Jaguars (6–4) 1–0 Tuesday.

Neither team was able to find their rhythm during the first half. The half ended 0–0, which made this game only the second time this season that the Vikes didn’t have the lead going into the second half.

The Vikes picked up the intensity going into the second half and started to create more offensive opportunities. Defender Cam Jones scored the winning goal for the Vikes.

The team next plays the Quince Orchard Cougars (4–4) Wednesday at 7:15 at home for senior night.