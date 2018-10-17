Girls soccer conquers Northwest 5–1 on senior night

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The girls soccer team (9–1) took down the Northwest Jaguars (6–4–1) 5–1 in their senior night game.

The game started off very competitive with the Vikes scoring the first goal of the game, but the Jaguars responding with one soon after. Later in the first half, the Vikes ultimately found their composure and started to dominate the game offensively. Goalie Katie Stender-Moore had important saves that limited the Jaguars to only one goal. At the end of the first half, the squad led 3–1. Forwards Delaney DeMartino and Isabella Bravo each contributed goals for the Vikes, with DeMartino scoring twice.

The Vikes’ defense was stronger in the second half, and they scored two more goals to make the final score 5–1. Goals were scored by forward Kasey Donaldson and midfielder Matilda Mackay.

The team next faces the Kennedy Cavaliers Friday at 4 pm.