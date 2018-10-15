Football dominates cross-town rival Walter Johnson 26–7

Cornerback Mickey Gutierrez intercepts a ball for the Vikes in the teams' 26-7 win against Walter Johnson Oct. 13. Photo by David Wolfe.

The football team (3–4) defeated the Walter Johnson Wildcats (4–3) 26–7 Saturday afternoon.

The Vikes got off to a hot start scoring on their first drive on a two yard touchdown by running back Kai Holloway, putting the team 7–0 in the first quarter.

The Vikes then capped off a 97 yard drive with a receiving touchdown by running back Morgan White to put the Vikes up 13–0 in the second quarter.

Carson Robinson had two touchdown passes in the first half helping the Vikes take a 19–0 lead into halftime.

The defense really stepped up throughout the game, forcing two fumbles and picking off Wildcats quarterback Josh Forburger three times, one being a pick 6 by linebacker Leo Orchin to help seal the game for the Vikes.

“Our defense forced a lot turnovers throughout the game which kept the momentum on our side for most of the game,” Holloway said.

The team next plays Friday, October 19th against the Northwest Jaguars (6–1) at Northwest High School at 7pm.