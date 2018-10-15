Girls soccer takes down B–CC 2–0 to win Battle of Bethesda

Forward Isabella Bravo cuts past a B–CC defender. The team defeated the Barons in the Battle of Bethesda, a key win as they near playoffs. Photo by Lukas Gates.

The girls soccer team (9–1) took down the B–CC Barons (5–2–2) 2–0 to win the annual Battle of Bethesda game and Soccer Without Borders fundraiser.

In the first half, the Vikes dominated possession, but couldn’t find their way fully into the Barons’ half, with most of the play happening in the middle of the field. After a few scoring opportunities, forward Delaney DeMartino found her way to the Barons’ box, where she scored the Vikes’ first goal, with an assist from forward Claire Lane.

Towards the end of the first half, the Barons increased their offensive pressure, but still could not find an opportunity to score, and the half ended with a score of 1–0.

The Vikes continued to dominate possession of the ball, but only got a few shots off. Similar to the first half, the Barons began to increase their pressure on the Vikes’ half of the field in the last five minutes of the game. The Vikes didn’t back down, and midfielder Emma Giles had a goal in the last two minutes to make the score 2–0.

The team expressed excitement about defeating rivals B–CC and bringing the Battle of Bethesda trophy back home.

“It felt so good. As a freshman, I know that all of the seniors, for the past two years, haven’t won against B–CC,” Giles said. “It was great to be a scorer and to help get the trophy.”

The Vikes next face the Northwest Jaguars Tuesday at home at 7:15.