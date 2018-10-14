Girls soccer conquers Damascus 3–1

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The girls soccer team (8–1) defeated the Damascus Hornets 3–1 Friday.

The Vikes played the third of their four games this week against the Hornets. The tight schedule has resulted from cancellations earlier in the season due to weather and the turf field delay.

Though the team was tired, they played a strong game against the Hornets. They played forceful defense, limiting the Hornets to only one goal. Key finishes came from forward Kasey Donaldson, who contributed two of the Vikes’ three goals. The third goal was scored by midfielder Emma Engels.