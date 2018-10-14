Boys soccer destroys Damascus 5–0

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The boys soccer team (8–1) demolished the Damascus Hornets (3–3–1) 5–0 Friday.

The team controlled possession of the ball extremely well, which led to them having numerous opportunities at goal.

Forward Andrew Goldsholle scored twice for the Vikes, and forward Neema Aalemansour and defenders Hunter Lee and Drew Baker each contributed a goal.

The Vikings next face the Northwest Jaguars (6–3) Tuesday at 5:15pm at home.