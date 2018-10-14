How well do students know the administrators?
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
12
What are some of your interests?
Black and White
Why did you join the Black and White?
Snacks in the closet
What's your favorite vegetable?
Spaghetti Squash
12
What are some of your interests?
watching vines at 3am while crying
Why did you join the Black and White?
because video-making is my PASSION.
What's your favorite vegetable?
i don't trust any veggie but i guess string beans
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.