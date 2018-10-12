Boys soccer shuts out Richard Montgomery 4–0
The boys soccer team (7–1) crushed the Richard Montgomery Rockets (3–6) 4–0 Thursday.
The team played solid defense throughout the game, which limited the Rocket’s scoring opportunities.
Midfielder Aaron Gunther and forwards Natan Rosen, Andrew Goldsholle and Eduardo Blatt Caruso each contributed one goal for the Vikes.
The team next plays the Damascus Hornets (3–2–1) Friday at 7:15pm at Damascus.
