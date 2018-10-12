Girls soccer edges out Richard Montgomery 1–0 in overtime

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The girls soccer team (7–1) narrowly defeated the Richard Montgomery Rockets 1–0 in an overtime match Wednesday.

The team played a long, tiring game against the Rockets. There was constant back-and-forth play, and both teams struggled to put the ball in the net.

Though the Vikes struggled to finish the ball, they played with strong defense, containing the Rockets and preventing them from scoring. Defender Morgan Wiese and goalie Katie Stender-Moore had stand out performances.

At the end of the second half, the score was 0–0, and the game went into overtime. During the first overtime period, the Vikes scored to win the game. Forward Delaney DeMartino scored with an assist from forward Jaclyn Morgan.

The Vikes next play the Damascus Hornets Friday at 5:15.