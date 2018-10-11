Photo of the day: students celebrate National Coming Out Day

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Students wore rainbow and white ribbons at school today to celebrate National Coming Out Day. Rainbow ribbons indicated the individual identified as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, while white signified the student was a straight and cisgender ally to the community.

The ribbons were passed out by Whitman Pride, the school’s student-run LGBTQ+ organization.

“We’re hoping that by passing out these ribbons and by having this big show of solidarity within and for the LGBT community we can make Whitman a more inclusive and welcoming environment for everyone,” Pride co-president Aubrey Lay said.

Lay proudly sported a rainbow ribbon on his wrist.

“It’s my way of saying that I feel like the school is a safe place to express myself, and by expressing myself I’m trying to ensure that it continues to be so,” he said.