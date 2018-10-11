Golf places first against WJ, Sherwood, Springbrook
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The golf team (3–0) placed first in their third tournament of the season, beating Sherwood by ten points. Springbrook took a spot at third and WJ placed fourth.
Dugan McCabe, Amanda Levy and Oliver Snow had standout performances in the tournament. McCabe shot an even par, Levy shot one over, and Snow shot two over.
The team is focused on maintaining their dominant performance for the upcoming States Competition.
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.