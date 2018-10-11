Golf places first against WJ, Sherwood, Springbrook

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The golf team (3–0) placed first in their third tournament of the season, beating Sherwood by ten points. Springbrook took a spot at third and WJ placed fourth.

Dugan McCabe, Amanda Levy and Oliver Snow had standout performances in the tournament. McCabe shot an even par, Levy shot one over, and Snow shot two over.

The team is focused on maintaining their dominant performance for the upcoming States Competition.