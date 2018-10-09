Cross Country comes up short vs. Blair in dual meet

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Cross Country took on the Blair Blazers in a dual meet at Blair Oct. 4. The Vikes fell 31–24 in the girls 5,000 meter and 31–26 in the boys 5,000 meter.

Senior Aaron Bratt posted the fastest time of the day with an 18:12. Seniors Michael Murphy and Dalton Yu finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

On the girls side, juniors Alicia Lauwers, Elizabeth Sklaire, and Emmerson Weinberg placed fourth, fifth, and seventh, respectively, and senior Breanna McDonald finished sixth.

For the second week in a row, the Vikes were more focused on the weekend’s invitational, the Great American Cross Country Festival, and used the dual meet as more of a tempo workout.

“No one goes hard at dual meets,” senior Aaron Bratt said. “They’re an unnecessary distraction from training for important races.”