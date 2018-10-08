Boys soccer demolishes B–CC 5–0

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The boys soccer team (5–1) destroyed cross-town rivals B–CC (2–4–1) 5–0 Saturday.

Strong defensive play by the Vikes led to them controlling possession of the ball for most of the game. The team dominated the Barons in scoring opportunities, and they were able to convert on many of their chances.

Forward Natan Rosen contributed two goals, and forwards Harmond Cohen, Andrew Goldsholle and Ben Wilson each scored one goal for the Vikes.

The Barons ended the Vikes’ season last year during playoffs, so the team came out fired up and as determined as ever to win the game.

“Coming back for revenge after last year is something that we’ve all been waiting for all season,” Cohen said. “I can’t wait to beat them again in playoffs.”

The team next faces the Churchill Bulldogs (7–1) Monday at 7:15pm at Churchill.