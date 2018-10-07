Football falls to RM 42–7 in first game on new turf
The football team (2–4) fell to the Richard Montgomery Rockets (4–2) 42–7 Friday night. Despite the loss, the Vikes got to play their first game at home on the new installed turf. Cornerback Mickey Gutierrez was excited to see all the fans show up for the game.
“When we first ran onto the field it was pretty awesome,” Gutierrez said. “But when all the fans started started coming it really sunk in. To see such a great turnout from the students was amazing.”
The Vikes fell early on a touchdown run by Rockets running back Nicholas Mccarthy. He added another touchdown later in the quarter putting the Vikes down 14–0 going into the second half.
The team could not find any offense throughout the game and could not contain Mccarthy on defense, as he added another touchdown to help the Rockets pull away, leading 28–0 with 7:55 left in the third quarter.
But the team never quit, with quarterback Carson Robinson executing a ten yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter to put the Vikes on the board.
Despite the score, the team couldn’t find the endzone for the rest of the game, and the Rockets added two more touchdowns to win 42–7.
“The field was great and it was much better to cut on then our practice field which is mostly dirt now,” Gutierrez said. “Though it’s really hard to play on because the field is filled with sand so it hurt more than rubber turf but it came out well.”
The team next plays Friday, October 12 against the Walter Johnson Wildcats (4–2) at 7pm at Walter Johnson High School.
What are some of your interests?
Baseball and Basketball
Why did you join the Black and White?
Because I am interested in sports journalism
What's your favorite vegetable?
Carrots
