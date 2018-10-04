Boys soccer dominates Walter Johnson 4–0

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The boys soccer team (4–1) took down the Walter Johnson Wildcats (2–5–1) 4–0 Monday.

The Vikes came out with intensity, with midfielder Thomas Mande scoring in the first two minutes. Domination of possession allowed the team to have multiple scoring opportunities, and they ended the half with a 3–0 lead with goals from forwards Andrew Goldsholle and Natan Rosen.

Forward Hugo Barnes also contributed a goal in the second half to seal the Vikes’ 4–0 victory.

The team next faces cross-town rivals B–CC (2–3–1) Saturday at 7:00 pm.