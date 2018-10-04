Golf places first, third in districts championships

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The boys and girls golf team placed first and third, respectively at Districts Oct. 1 and 3. The boys team placed third behind the Wootton Patriots and Churchill Bulldogs.

Junior Dugan McCabe was co-champ for the boys team and senior Amanda Levy placed first for the girls. Abby Chen and Jenny Hua placed third and second, respectively for the girls.

McCabe, Levy, Chen, along with juniors Vishaka Gunasekera, Chandler Kuhn, Colby Reeder and freshmen Charlie Schulman and Lily Nordheimer will advance to States Oct. 22 and 24.

The teams next play against Northwest, B–CC, and Walter Johnson Tuesday, Oct. 9 at the Little Bennett Golf Course.