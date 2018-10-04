Cross Country competes at DCXC Invite, Junior Girls Win

Junior girls celebrate their first place finish in their event. The group was led by juniors Alicia Lauwers and Elizabeth Sklaire. (photo courtesy Alicia Lauwers)

Cross Country took on the best competition in the area at the DCXC invite on Saturday. Each event was separated by class, and the Vikes came out big, winning the Junior Girls 5,000 meter, placing fourth in the Senior boys 5,000 meter, fifth in the Freshman girls 5,000 meter and eighth in the Freshman boys 5,000 meter.

The Vikes’ win in the Junior girls 5,000 meter was led by Alicia Lauwers who placed fifth with a time of 20:35 and Elizabeth Sklaire who placed seventh with a time of 20:42.

“We were pretty confident about winning the junior race since we had won the sophomore one last year,” Alicia Lauwers said. “It wasn’t really a surprise that we won but we are still extremely happy with the win.”

Jackson Megary placed fifth in the freshman boys event with a personal record of 18:13. Racing conditions were poor because of recent rainfall.

“There was a lot of mud on the course, and it was pretty hot,” Lauwers said. “Even though it might have slowed us down, we had a good performance considering all of the other teams faced the same racing conditions.”

The Vikes’ next race is Thursday Oct. 4 at Blair.