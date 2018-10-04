Cross Country competes at DCXC Invite, Junior Girls Win
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Cross Country took on the best competition in the area at the DCXC invite on Saturday. Each event was separated by class, and the Vikes came out big, winning the Junior Girls 5,000 meter, placing fourth in the Senior boys 5,000 meter, fifth in the Freshman girls 5,000 meter and eighth in the Freshman boys 5,000 meter.
The Vikes’ win in the Junior girls 5,000 meter was led by Alicia Lauwers who placed fifth with a time of 20:35 and Elizabeth Sklaire who placed seventh with a time of 20:42.
“We were pretty confident about winning the junior race since we had won the sophomore one last year,” Alicia Lauwers said. “It wasn’t really a surprise that we won but we are still extremely happy with the win.”
Jackson Megary placed fifth in the freshman boys event with a personal record of 18:13. Racing conditions were poor because of recent rainfall.
“There was a lot of mud on the course, and it was pretty hot,” Lauwers said. “Even though it might have slowed us down, we had a good performance considering all of the other teams faced the same racing conditions.”
The Vikes’ next race is Thursday Oct. 4 at Blair.
11
What are some of your interests?
Sports and Food
Why did you join the Black and White?
I like reading the news.
What's your favorite vegetable?
onion especially when they saute, grill, or caramelize them.
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.