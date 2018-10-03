Girls volleyball dominates Wheaton 3–0
The girls volleyball team (5–2) shutout the Wheaton Knights (0–4) Tuesday in a dominating defensive takeover.
The Vikes continued their win streak as they won their fifth contest in a row. The team struggled in their serve game but made up for it on the defensive end with many blocks and digs.
The team’s next game is at home against the Wootton Patriots Thursday at 6:30pm for their annual Dig Pink fundraiser.
11
What are some of your interests?
Playing basketball and tennis, hanging out with friends, and chowing down on Chicken Wings.
Why did you join the Black and White?
I joined the B&W to become a better writer and learn more of the process that goes into putting out a newspaper.
What's your favorite vegetable?
Bell Peppers
