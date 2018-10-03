Girls volleyball dominates Wheaton 3–0

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The girls volleyball team (5–2) shutout the Wheaton Knights (0–4) Tuesday in a dominating defensive takeover.

The Vikes continued their win streak as they won their fifth contest in a row. The team struggled in their serve game but made up for it on the defensive end with many blocks and digs.

The team’s next game is at home against the Wootton Patriots Thursday at 6:30pm for their annual Dig Pink fundraiser.