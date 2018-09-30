Football comes back to beat Wootton 14–8 in homecoming game

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The football team (2–3) defeated the Wootton Patriots (1–4) by a final score of 14–8 Saturday afternoon.

The team fell behind early after a touchdown run by Wootton running back Matthew Amobi to give the Patriots a 8–0 lead in the 2nd Quarter, taking that lead into halftime.

After the initial breakdown, the team’s defense dominated the rest of the game and looked for the offense to step up.

The offense did so, as wide receiver Ryan Gurney ran the opening kickoff of the 2nd half for a touchdown as the Vikes closed in on the deficit at 8–6.

“It gave our team energy for the second half,” Gurney said. “I think we were able to feed off of that and get our offense going.”

In the fourth quarter, running back John Haddad had a four yard rushing touchdown and running back Kai Holloway executed a two point conversion to put the Vikes ahead 14–8.

The defense did the rest of the work, holding off the Patriots and winning the game by six points.

The team next plays the Richard Montgomery Rockets (3–2) Friday, October 5th at 7pm at home.