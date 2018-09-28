Photo of the day: Sept. 27

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A film crew from HBO’s nightly news show, Vice News Tonight, followed around seniors Rachel Zeidenberg and Cassandra Branson today for the show’s daily documentary. The documentary will provide perspectives on the Kavanaugh allegations from teenagers who are the same age now as Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Judge Brett Kavanaugh were at the time of the alleged incident. The show will air Friday on HBO at 7:30 PM.

“I hope that my experience and my views will help educate others and hopefully spark some activism,” Branson said.