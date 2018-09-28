Photo of the day: Sept. 27
A film crew from HBO’s nightly news show, Vice News Tonight, followed around seniors Rachel Zeidenberg and Cassandra Branson today for the show’s daily documentary. The documentary will provide perspectives on the Kavanaugh allegations from teenagers who are the same age now as Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Judge Brett Kavanaugh were at the time of the alleged incident. The show will air Friday on HBO at 7:30 PM.
“I hope that my experience and my views will help educate others and hopefully spark some activism,” Branson said.
What are some of your interests?
Playing basketball, going skiing, hanging out with friends.
Why did you join the Black and White?
I enjoyed journalism and learning about things that happen at our school and in our community before others. Writing stories allows you to meet new people that you would never have talked to before.
What's your favorite vegetable?
Kale
