Golf wins second meet of the season

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The golf team won their second meet of the season Tuesday with 155 strokes, defeating Sherwood and Quince Orchard by one stroke and B–CC by seven strokes.

Everyone on the team found their strides, Coach Karl O’Donoghue said. Junior Dugan McCabe had a standout performance, shooting one over.

The Vikes are also preparing for districts next week, where the coed team will compete Monday and the girls team will play Wednesday.