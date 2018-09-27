Golf wins second meet of the season
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The golf team won their second meet of the season Tuesday with 155 strokes, defeating Sherwood and Quince Orchard by one stroke and B–CC by seven strokes.
Everyone on the team found their strides, Coach Karl O’Donoghue said. Junior Dugan McCabe had a standout performance, shooting one over.
The Vikes are also preparing for districts next week, where the coed team will compete Monday and the girls team will play Wednesday.
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.