Homecoming game moved to Saturday at Wootton

The homecoming game will take place at Wootton High School on Saturday, Sept. 29. Whitman's turf field is still under construction after rain delays. Photo by Annabelle Redisch.

Athletic director Andy Wetzel announced Sept. 24 that the homecoming football game against the Wootton Patriots will take place at Wootton Saturday at 12 p.m. The Vikes will remain the home team.

The game was moved to Saturday because no fields are available Friday, Wetzel said. It was expected that the turf field would be ready in time for the homecoming game. However, persistent rainy weather delayed construction, extending the completion date.

“All the games through this week are already being rescheduled,” Wetzel said. “We are just playing it by ear.”

Wetzel said he doesn’t know when the field will be completed. Once there is more sunny weather, he said he is hopeful construction will end. MCPS athletic director Jeffrey Sullivan said in an email he hopes to open the field Oct. 5 in time for the varsity football game against Richard Montgomery.

Many football players were disappointed about the last-minute change.

“We are pretty frustrated, especially because the field was supposed to be finished early August,” senior Ben Wolfe said. “Not only that, but we have to play at Wootton against them, so it’s pretty demoralizing.”

This story was edited at 5:09 p.m. Sept. 25 to include new information regarding an expected completion date.