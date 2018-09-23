Football can’t catch up to Churchill, lose 42–7

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The football team (1–3) fell to the Churchill Bulldogs (4–0) 42–7 Friday night.

The Vikes couldn’t get anything going offensively in the first half, scoring no points. The team had a chance to get on the board in the second quarter when wide receiver Ryan Gurney had a long run down to Churchill’s two yard line. However, the Vikes failed to score, and they did not find the endzone the rest of the half, trailing 35–0 at halftime.

Despite the offensive struggles, running back Adam Nganawa had a 75 yard rushing touchdown, but it was not enough to lead the comeback.

The team next plays on Friday, September 28 against the Wootton Patriots at 6:30 pm at home. This will be the first game the Vikes play on their new turf field.