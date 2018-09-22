Whitman students react to Kavanaugh accusations

About the Writers
Anjali Jha, Multimedia Editor
Grade 12 What are some of your interests? watching vines at 3am while crying Why did you join the Black and White? because video-making is my PASSION. What’s your favorite vegetable? i don’t trust any veggie but i guess string beans
Maeve Trainor, Multimedia Editor
Grade 12 What are some of your interests? Black and White Why did you join the Black and White? Snacks in the closet What’s your favorite vegetable? Spaghetti Squash
Sam White, Multimedia Team
Grade 12 What are some of your interests? Filmmaking and Photography Why did you join the Black and White? I wanted experience working as a video journalist for a newspaper. What’s your favorite vegetable? Broccoli
Luka Byrne, Multimedia Team
Grade 12 What are some of your interests? I enjoy playing soccer, working on the tech crew for Whitman Drama, and learning about the world. Why did you join the Black and White? I joined the Black & White because I want to entertain and inform through my videos. What’s your favorite vegetable? Carrots
