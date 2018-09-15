Football shut out by Paint Branch 45–0

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The football team (1–2) fell to the Paint branch Panthers (3–0) 45–0 Friday night.

The Vikes struggled to contain Paint Branch’s offense in the first half, going down 38–0 heading into halftime.

The team couldn’t get anything going offensively, having only 62 total yards of offense. Running back John Haddad led the team offensively with 52 rushing yards.

Paint Branch was led by Quarterback Norman Douglas Jr. who rushed for three touchdowns, torching the Vikes’ defense.

The team next plays the Churchill Bulldogs at Churchill Friday at 6:30 pm.