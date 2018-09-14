Field hockey takes down Paint Branch 1–0

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The field hockey team (2–0) defeated the Paint Branch Panthers (1–2) Wednesday by a score of 1–0.

The lone goal was scored in the first half by midfielder Mary Hermes. In the second half, the game was stopped short due to thunder, but the Vikes were still able to secure the victory.

The squad will battle the Churchill Bulldogs Saturday at 10:00am in their first conference game at Churchill.