Boys soccer defeats Blair 3–0

The boys soccer team (2–1) destroyed the Blair Blazers (1–1) 3–0 in a dominant performance Wednesday.

The Vikes were momentarily thrown off by the Blazer’s early pressure, but they then recovered and returned to their possession style play, maintaining control of the ball for most of the remaining time.

The team was led by midfielder Natan Rosen who had two goals. Forward Harmond Cohen contributed a goal as well.

The Vikes next take on rival B–CC Barons (1–0–1) Saturday at 11:00am at Churchill.