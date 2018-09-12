Girls soccer conquers Blair 4–1

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The girls soccer team (2–1) defeated the Blair Blazers (1–1–1) Tuesday with a final score of 4–1.

The Vikes’ dominant offense put constant pressure on the Blazers. The team improved their finishes from the first two games of the season and had strong shots on goal throughout the game.

Forward Jaclyn Morgan scored two goals for the Vikes, with defender Morgan Wiese and forward Delaney DeMartino each contributing one goal.

The team next faces the B–CC Barons Monday at 7:15 in the Battle of Bethesda.