Boys soccer falls to St. Benedict’s 2–1

The team celebrates their first goal against the Gray Bees to give them the lead early in the game. The Gray Bees are the defending national champions and this was their first deficit of the season. Photo by Carla Machado

The boys soccer team (1–1) lost to the top ranked St. Benedict’s Gray Bees (4–0) 2–1 in a hard-fought game Saturday.

The team drove up to New Jersey to play the Gray Bees, who are the reigning national champions. Instead of backing down from the challenge, the Vikings went in with the mindset that they were going to win.

“We didn’t drive up 3 hours just to play against a great opponent,” midfielder Ian Poe said. “We went up to win, and we believed we could.”

The Vikes threw the first punch in the 20th minute with a goal by defender Chris Atkinson, causing the Gray Bees to trail for the first time this season.

However, less than ten minutes later, St. Benedict’s countered with a goal, tying the game up. The Gray Bees kept pressing on the offensive end and ended up having a 9–2 advantage in shots on goal.

“We never had control of the game in any way imaginable,” Poe said. “They dominated in terms of opportunities.”

The Gray Bees converted on another one of their many opportunities close to halfway through the second half, giving them the lead which they would hold onto for the rest of the game.

The Vikes hope to bounce back in their next game against the Blair Blazers (1–0) Wednesday at 7:15 pm at Blair.