Football shuts out Einstein 14–0 for first victory of the year

The football team (1–1) defeated the Einstein Titans (1–1) by a score 14–0 Saturday. The Friday night game was moved to Saturday due to thunderstorms.

The Vikes were led offensively by running back Kai Holloway who rushed for 97 yards and scored one of two touchdowns for the squad.

The team dominated defensively, denying Einstein the opportunity to score any points throughout the game. Defensive back Ryan Gurney had two interceptions, one of them being a pick–six to help seal the game for the Vikes.

The team travels to play the Paint Branch Panthers (2–0) on Friday, September 14th at Paint Branch High School at 7pm.