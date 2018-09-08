Girls soccer defeats Holy Child 2–0
The girls soccer team (1–1) took down the Holy Child Tigers (1–1) 2–0 Friday.
The Vikes’ strong offensive pressure allowed them to dominate the first minutes of the game. Following a hand-ball call on the Tigers in the box, defender Morgan Wiese took the penalty kick for the Vikes and scored the first goal.
Later in first half, forward Isabella Bravo had an assist from the right that ultimately made its way to forward Grace Martin who put it in the net for the team’s second goal.
With 30 minutes remaining in the second half, the game was called due to a weather delay. The game was eventually cancelled and ended with the 2–0 score.
The Vikes next face the Blair Blazers Tuesday at 7:15.
