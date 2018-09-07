Photo of the day: September 7
English teacher Cody Therrien and writing center director Orion Hyson pose with their new staff t-shirts. Many teachers around the school wore the shirts today, which sport the motto “believe in Whitman, honoring the past and teaching the future.”
“It’s an inspirational reminder that Whitman has a well-earned reputation for excellence that we’re excited about continuing and expanding into the future,” Hyson said.
