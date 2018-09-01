Football crushed by Landon 42–7 in first game of season

The football team (0–1) fell to the Landon Bears (1–0) 42–7 in their season opener Saturday. The game was stopped with 23 seconds to go in the first half Friday night due to lightning and was resumed Saturday morning.

The Vikes didn’t have an answer for the Bears’ offense, allowing 28 points in the first half. Jelani Machen started the scoring for Landon with a five yard rushing touchdown and they didn’t look back.

The Vikes couldn’t get their offense going throughout the game with only 42 total yards. Running back Peter Roegge rushed for 29 yards and had the only touchdown for the Vikes.

The squad will play their home games at Wootton High School until Whitman’s turf field is completed, which is expected to be in late September. Defensive tackle Jereme Corbin said not having home games has impacted how the team prepares for the games.

“Having to get on a bus and drive especially to a place so far away really takes away the mental edge you get from playing on your field at your school,” Corbin said.

The team’s next game is against the Einstein Titans at 7pm at Wootton High School.