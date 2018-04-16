Girls lacrosse demolishes Einstein 20–1
The girls lacrosse team (5–1) annihilated the Einstein Titans (0–4) Friday in an overwhelming 20–1 victory.
The Vikes took an early lead and continued to build on it throughout the game. By the second half, they started focusing on running plays and working the ball more, midfielder Julia Curran said.
The squad next faces the Wheaton Knights Monday at 5pm at home.
