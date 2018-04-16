Softball dominates Walter Johnson 16–1

30 total views, 30 views today

The softball team (3–3) smashed the Walter Johnson Wildcats 16–1, avenging last year’s loss to the Wildcats. The game ended by mercy rule in the fifth inning.

Solid defense and an explosive offense led to the dominant victory. Second baseman Alyssa Kline attributed the team’s offensive output to patience at the plate and taking advantage of the Wildcat’s errors.

The defense was anchored by pitcher Riley Kuehn, who earned her third straight win, and relief pitcher Arielle Klein who closed out the last two innings.

Three straight wins for the Vikes has led to a surge in momentum for the squad.

“I really feel like we’re coming away from these games with the confidence that we can all contribute to this team and that we have the ability to compete against the teams in our division,” Kline said.

The team’s next game is against Rockville at home on April 17 at 3:45.