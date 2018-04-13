Boys tennis dominates Sherwood 7–0 to capture fifth straight win
The boys tennis team (5–0) topped the Sherwood Warriors (2–3) 7–0 for their fifth straight win to start the season.
The Vikes have yet to drop a match or even a single set in their first five dual meets of the season. The squad is trying to repeat their county championship, which they tied with Wootton.
The team’s next game is April 13th at home against the Damascus Hornets at home at 3:30 PM. It’s the last game they have before they transition into division one play against B-CC.
