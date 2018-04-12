Softball steamrolls Kennedy 21–2
The girls softball team (3–2) won their second straight game as they destroyed the Kennedy Cavaliers 21–2.
The team’s offense was spurred by shortstop Ashley Rommel’s grand slam, and Riley Kuehn delivered her second straight win from the mound.
The Cavaliers offense was stopped short in the fifth inning when outfielder Catherine DiGiammarino came up with a couple great catches from center field to stamp out any possibility of a Cavalier comeback.
The Vikes will take the field again April 13 away against Walter Johnson at 3:45.
