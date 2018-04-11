Softball edges past Einstein 2–0

198 total views, 48 views today

The softball team (1–3) defeated the Einstein 2–0 Titans in a defensive battle.

The Vikes got on the board in the first inning, scoring off an error, and again in the seventh inning when pitcher Riley Kuehn drove in a run with a single.

Kuehn also delivered an impressive performance from the mound, pitching the entire game and surrendering just two hits.

Despite their defensive excellence, the Vikes has trouble on offense, leaving several runners on base.

The Vikes will play Kennedy away at 3:45 on April 11.