Boys Tennis extends streak with sweeps of Poolesville and Paint Branch
The boys tennis team (4–0) crushed both Poolesville and Paint Branch 7–0 on Saturday and Tuesday behind dominant play from the entire team.
The Vikes continued their dominant season and have yet to lose a match in their first four dual meets. The squad has yet to play any team in division one, but have defeated two division two teams in Poolesville and Northwest.
The team’s next game is Wednesday against the Sherwood Warriors at Sherwood at 3:30 PM.
