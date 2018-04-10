Girls lacrosse pulls out 7–6 victory against Urbana
The girls lacrosse team (3–0) slid past the Urbana Hawks (2–3) Saturday in a nail biting 7–6 victory.
The game was close from beginning to end, but the Vikes were able to hold onto their lead at the end of the game. Goalkeeper Claire Hisle had a very impressive performance, saving a potential game tying goal in the last minute to solidify the win for the squad.
The team next faces the Churchill Bulldogs at Churchill Tuesday at 7pm.
